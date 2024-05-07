"Silver Lux: Big Win Spinner" is the start of a new family for the company's expanding portfolio.

Players will enjoy the blend of classic slot fun alongside the modern features.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has introduced its latest release: a timeless slot packed with thrilling modern features and a progressive jackpot for extra chances to win big amongst its nine paylines and big win spinner wheel.

“Silver lux: Big win spinner” allows players to participate using credits rather than currency, with the base game played for 10 credits. Users must select the value of a single credit before the round begins to tailor the gaming experience.

Landing a combination of sevens or bar symbols awards credits with double sevens symbols substituting for single sevens symbols for bigger credit wins and multiplying the win by 2x.

When three Big Win Spinner Wild multiplier symbols land, 2000 credits are awarded, also multiplying all wins in the round by 2x. Also, three Scatter Wheel symbols landing on the reels unlock the Big Win Spinner wheel feature where players can spin for the Grand or Major Silver-Lux Linked progressive jackpots.

Moreover, the outer wheel spins first awarding the player either a max win in credits or an upgrade to spin again on the inner wheel for the progressive jackpots if the spinner lands on the arrow. The inner Big Wheel Spinner wheel guarantees a progressive jackpot win which is paid out in currency rather than credits depending on the amount wagered by all players.

This latest entry to Greentube’s portfolio is the first of many Silver-Lux titles to be released by the provider as part of a brand-new game series and it follows in the footsteps of other recent releases including Lightning Lion.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “’Silver Lux: Big Win Spinner’ is the start of a new family for our expanding portfolio of engaging and immersive games, that we are very thrilled about.

“With the additional excitement of the progressive jackpots, we are sure players will enjoy the blend of classic slot fun alongside the modern features that this new title has to offer.”