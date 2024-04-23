Greentube unveils “Diamond Link: Mighty Dwarves Inc”

Greentube has introduced its latest title in the popular Diamond Link series.

Press release.- Greentube has introduced its latest title in the popular Diamond Link series, “Diamond Link: Mighty Dwarves Inc.”

Set deep in underground mines, this adventurous 5×3 slot is packed with innovative features for ample chance to win across its 25 paylines when players spin the reels adorned with hammers, hard hats and laser symbols.

Any scatter diamonds that land in the base game get added to the diamond meter which resets after every spin. If five diamonds land a free spin is rewarded with the precious gems locked in place for an extra chance to win. Landing six or more scatter diamonds in the base game triggers the Diamond Link feature.

Small diamond carts that land in the bonus round add +1, +2 or +5 to the player’s total bet for the round whilst giga diamond carts multiply the value of any diamonds up to x5.

The number of free spins in the Diamond Link feature is reset to three with each new pink or gold diamond that hits. Players then aim to fill all positions on the grid with diamonds to win one of the four possible jackpots. The Grand Jackpot is awarded when all positions are filled, awarding up to 7000x the bet.

The Crazy Bomb Bro feature also gives players another chance to secure explosive wins, with the symbol landing in reels one and five in the same round, awarding scatter win values to those symbols surrounding it.

This latest entry to Greentube’s Diamond Link portfolio follows in the footsteps of Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens Win Ways, Diamond Link: Mighty Buffalo and Diamond Link: Cops n Robbers.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “Diamond Link: Mighty Dwarves Inc. serves up an action-packed slot that sits perfectly within the popular Diamond Link series.”

He also stated: “With the added features including the Crazy Bomb Bro and Re-spin mechanics, Diamond Link: Mighty Dwarves Inc delivers a unique gaming experience which will enhance the player’s journey through the mining shafts of this game.”