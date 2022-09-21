JefeBet starts renovation and renaming of Lucky Club Casino

Lucky Club Casino and Hotel in North Las Vegas will be renamed Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe.

US.- JefeBet, a gambling and multimedia brand that targets bilingual and Spanish-speaking Americans has started the renovation and renaming process for the Lucky Club Casino and Hotel. The company, owned by North Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming (FSG), will rename the venue as Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe. The transformation is expected to be complete by mid-January.

Fifth Street Gaming and the Dallas-based sports bar chain Ojos Locos Sports Cantina announced a partnership in April to create the first US casino hotel that aims specifically at Latino customers.

Fifth Street Gaming CEO Seth Schorr said: “It’s estimated that 28 per cent of the state of Nevada and 18.7 per cent of the United States identify as Latino. This one-of-a-kind property will be the first time a company has opened a space for this massive, yet underserved population.”

He added: “We are gratified to join together on this endeavor with Ojos Locos, a vibrant and growing brand which has, over the last 12 years, established itself as a national leader in providing authentic hospitality experiences to the Latino community.

“Their expertise, combined with our 15-year record of producing successful events designed for the Latino audience in Southern Nevada, makes them the ideal partner in this first-ever Latino-focused integrated gaming, dining, and entertainment venture.”

Rich Hicks, Ojos Locos CEO, added: “Bringing our services to this new property and combining forces with JefeBet is an extension of what we formed our business foundation on.

“The concept of Ojos Locos was built around catering to the Latino community by bringing a comfortable, laid-back sports cantina where you can sit back and relax, watch your favorite team play, party with friends, dine with family and enjoy outgoing and friendly service by one of our chicas coquetas y bonitas. We can’t wait to get to work.”

The mayor of North Las Vegas, John Jay Lee, said: “With 44 per cent of our city’s population identifying as Latino, we’re thrilled to see an already established business providing entertainment created with such a large portion of our residents in mind. We anticipate the JefeBet Casino and Hotel to be a wonderful addition to our community.”

The revamped Lucky Club Casino will have a 10,000-square-foot casino, a 10,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor entertainment venue and the largest Ojos Locos Sports Catalina restaurant in the country. It will continue to offer a calendar of concerts featuring Latino artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals.

