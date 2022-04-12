Fifth Street Gaming and Ojos Locos to open first US casino aimed at Latino community

Renovations at The Lucky Club & Casino are scheduled to complete in December.

Fifth Street Gaming and Ojos Locos will renovate and rebrand The Lucky Club & Casino in North Las Vegas.

US.- North Las Vegas-based casino company Fifth Street Gaming and the Dallas-based sports bar chain Ojos Locos Sports Cantina have announced a partnership to create the first US casino hotel that aims specifically at Latino customers.

They will renovate and rebrand North Las Vegas’ Lucky Club Hotel & Casino to feature Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as its dining, entertainment and nightlife centerpiece.

The project covers the 10,000-square-foot casino, 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor entertainment space and a restaurant able to accommodate nearly 300 guests. Renovations are scheduled to be complete in December 2022.

Seth Schorr, chief executive officer at Fifth Street Gaming, said: “We are gratified to join together on this endeavor with Ojos Locos, a vibrant and growing brand which has, over the last 12 years, established itself as a national leader in providing authentic hospitality experiences to the Latino community.”

Schorr added: “Their expertise, combined with our 15-year record of producing successful events designed for the Latino audience in Southern Nevada, makes them the ideal partner in this first-ever Latino-focused integrated gaming, dining and entertainment venture.”

The hotel-casino will continue to offer a calendar of concerts featuring Latino artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals.

Laura Caudillo, vice president of marketing at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, said: “We are excited and honored to collaborate with Fifth Street Gaming on this project, allowing us to bring the Ojos experience to Nevada. We look forward to adding to the Latino community experience with our excellent service, delicious food and fun atmosphere.”

