JefeBet to debut free-to-play Loteria game in the US 

Fifth Street Gaming’s brand for bilingual and Spanish-speaking Americans will release a new Loteria game this autumn.

US.- JefeBet, a gambling and multimedia brand that targets bilingual and Spanish-speaking Americans will release a new proprietary, free-to-play Loteria game this autumn. The company, owned by North Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming (FSG), has developed the game with Plan A Technologies.

The game, which uses illustrated cards instead of numbered balls, is scheduled to debut during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The online game is designed as a hybrid of Loteria and Keno, and will be available for iOS and Android platforms.

Fifth Street Gaming’s Silver Nugget Casino and the Lucky Club are the only two US properties to operate Loteria on-site.

FSG Digital CEO Seth Schorr said: “The Latino and Hispanic communities in the USA have been drastically underserved for decades, particularly so with gambling, entertainment, and media products. This is why we’ve created JefeBet as the premier gambling and entertainment platform for tens of millions of people that identify as Latino or Hispanic in the USA.

“The launch of the Loteria game is the first of many announcements and initiatives aimed at expanding our footprint beyond Las Vegas, in an effort to provide real value and authentically developed products to an expanding mainstream audience.”

Plan A Technologies Chairman Aron Ezra added: “We’re really excited to be working with JefeBet on putting this game together. It’s going to be a fun, fast loteria experience that will get better and better over time as we keep adding features and new play mechanics.

Fifth Street Gaming and Ojos Locos to open first US casino aimed at Latino community

In April, Fifth Street Gaming and the Dallas-based sports bar chain Ojos Locos Sports Cantina announced a partnership to create the first US casino hotel that aims specifically at Latino customers. They will renovate and rebrand North Las Vegas’ Lucky Club Hotel & Casino to feature Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as its dining, entertainment and nightlife centerpiece.