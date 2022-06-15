California’s Jamul Casino names Ram Patrachari as chief information officer

Patrachari has more than two decades of IT and casino experience.

Patrachari will be responsible for building new technology systems and offering a secure experience for guests.

US.- Jamul Casino in California has appointed Ram Patrachari as chief information officer (CIO). In his new role, he will be responsible for building new technology systems and offering a secure experience for all casino guests.

With more than two decades of IT and casino experience, Patrachari has worked at Bell Labs, Compaq, Exodus Communications and AT&T Wireless. He previously worked at a Southern California casino for 15 years.

For the past seven years, he served on the Harvard Business Advisory Council. He also advised at TribalNet for 11 years and worked as the advisory board director for Gaming and Leisure for ten years.

Jamul Casino president and general manager Mary Cheeks said: “Ram’s experience and expertise will be absolutely invaluable as we continue to develop our property and grow our casino services. As we’re planning for the next five to ten years, it became clear that Ram was the perfect fit. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Patrachari commented: “I joined the Jamul Casino team because of the culture that Mary Cheeks has built, how the team interacts with each other, and how they treat guests on the floor.

“For me, it’s less about the technology and more about the people. I aim to cultivate an environment where team members feel free to share their ideas on how to make our workplace even better. This culture is completely aligned with my goals.”

