California’s Sky River Casino to open in September

US.- Sky River Casino in California is set to open in early September, two months ahead of schedule. The venue has been under construction since breaking ground near Highway 99 in Elk Grove in early 2021.

The casino will offer 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games on the gaming floor. The project also includes a hotel, spa, restaurants and a convention centre. The company has confirmed that the work on the 100,000-square-foot casino is nearly complete and staff are being hired.

The Wilton Rancheria tribe and Boyd Gaming, a casino developer and operator, kicked off the $500m project in March. The site is Elk Grove’s abandoned “ghost mall” property on Grant Line Road.

Wilton Rancheria Tribal chairman Jesus Tarango said: “Our people have fought for decades to achieve self-sufficiency. We fought for tribal recognition, for our land and for this historic project. We are privileged to partner with Boyd Gaming and look forward to the opening of Sky River, which will bring jobs and long-term benefits to our tribe, our community and the region.”

The tribe’s federal designation was restored in 2009, but it took years of legal battles to win a gaming compact and buy land to pave the way for the casino’s opening.

California Democrats oppose push to legalise online sports betting

California’s Democratic Party has stated that its representatives intend to oppose the legalisation of online sports wagering and will not support initiatives proposed for the November ballot.

The party voted to oppose the Corporate Online Gambling Prop (Proposition 27), which seeks to legalise online sports betting and to remain neutral on the Tribal Sports Wagering Act (Proposition 26), which would legalise sports betting at tribal locations and horseracing tracks.

