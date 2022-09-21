Jackpot Software’s first semester is marked by presence at shows and consolidation of games

Jackpot Software is very satisfied with the results achieved in the first six months of 2022.

Press release.- After a series of articulations to continue expanding in the main South America gambling markets, Jackpot Software was present at the main shows in the region and in the world, such as the great Peru Gaming Show and the Brazilian iGaming Summit, as well as other interesting shows in Mexico and South America.

This presence is a natural consequence of the efforts of Jackpot Software, which has invested a lot in the quality of its games, and today has a complete catalog of 40 engaging and attractive games for all types of audience, from those who like the classics to those who prefer the most daring and state-of-the-art games.

The most chosen in the top 10 favorite games for the first half of the year is, without a doubt, the classic Fusion Seven. But in the full list, favourites vary in theme, prize and bonus, evidencing Jackpot Software’s excellence and ability to reinvent itself to suit all tastes.

Proof of this diversity is the appearance of the game Bahamas Buck in fifth place in the top 10 ranking, and Pharaoh’s Fortune, an Egyptian-themed game, in tenth.

In addition, 27th Gaming Group also formalized its majority purchase of BetConnections, thus expanding its operations in other betting markets, such as horse racing and sport betting.

According to Pegah Firoozi, Jackpot Software’s chief operating officer, this represents the good phase of the company. “We want to grow even more and provide the best experience for players”, she says.

Check out the full list of the most wanted games of the first half of the year:

1 Fusion Sevens

2 Flaming Sevens

3 American Payday

4 Smash Cash

5 Bahamas Bucks

6 Trick or Treat

7 Virtual Vegas

8 Junkanoo Jackpot

9 Magic Mushrooms

10 Pharaoh’s Fortune