Jackpot Software invests in modern and attractive games without leaving the classic aside

The games will be developed for North America, Europe and Latin America, according to their laws.

Press release.- Jackpot Software is recognized worldwide for classic slot games that have delighted generations of users, such as Fusion Sevens and American Payday. In the Bahamas, for example, the favourite games are Bahamas Bucks, Flaming Seven and Smash Cash. But now, in addition, the company is investing a lot in new games, with modern and attractive graphics.

It’s true that Jackpot Software’s online games revive the great classics, bringing to the virtual the possibility of enjoying old-school casinos, but there’s news coming.

According to Billy Duran, the company’s International Director of Operations, “Customers love the classics, of course! But now we’re developing a visually appealing catalogue that has loads of prizes, bonuses and jackpots that they will love the same! The new releases will be even more attractive”.

The latest generation of games, another step by Jackpot Software to consolidate itself as a leader in the gaming market, will be developed to be enjoyed in many countries – according to the legislation of each place – in North America, Europe and Latin America.