Jackpot Software has a new director of international operations

Billy Duran was chosen to execute a series of strategies and lead the company to a leadership position in the international iGaming market.

Press release.- Jackpot Software appointed its new Director of International Operations. This is Billy Duran, a professional with extensive experience in the gaming industry.

Duran comes to the company with the mission of planning, executing and monitoring strategies for the expansion of the operations in America and Europe.

According to Billy, his main objective is to work with the team to transform Jackpot Software into a leader in solutions for online casinos in the global industry. “We have a high-quality and innovative portfolio of games and systems, as well as a team with the know-how and enthusiasm to ensure a remarkable expansion to new markets”, he considers.

To this end, the director of international operations is working to obtain the necessary certifications to be compliant with new jurisdictions. “We are working hand-in-hand with test labs and gaming boards in the execution of our go-to-market strategies. With these actions, we will consolidate ourselves in the industry and provide the best experience to players and casino operators”, he concludes.