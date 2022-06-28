Jackpot Software participates in the Brazilian iGaming Summit in São Paulo

The event celebrates the return of the Latin American country to the international route of the games market.

Press release.- Jackpot Software, a leader in the market of games and solutions for the gambling market, will be present at the Brazilian iGamming Summit, which takes place in São Paulo, on the 28th and 29th of June.

With the meeting, Brazil is once again part of the international route of the entertainment world and Jackpot Software is very happy to present its solutions and games, we are very proud to be part of this historic moment.

In the hybrid event, during the two days, participants will have the opportunity to make contact, exchange experiences and get to know all Jackpot Software products up close.

Jackpot Software’s COO Pegah Firoozi said: “I am very proud to participate in the most important fair in Brazil for the gambling sector. This shows the growth and importance of the country in the scenario.”

She also invites everyone to get to know the company’s innovations in the casino world. “You’ll love it and be surprised with the Know-how company in the online gaming market in Latin America!”

See also: Jackpot Software will attend PGS, the largest gambling fair in South America