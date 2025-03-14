Amatic Industries and partner Genesis Games demonstrated its latest releases at Irish Gaming Show 2025

The highlight of the exhibition was Amatic’s cutting-edge gaming cabinet CXs50, featuring a sleek design and enhanced player experience.

Press release.- Amatic Industries, together with its long-standing local partner Genesis Games, successfully exhibited at the Irish Gaming Show 2025 at stand 38-40. The event, held in Dublin, provided the perfect platform to showcase Amatic’s latest gaming portfolio, tailored to the Irish market.

The highlight of the exhibition was Amatic’s cutting-edge gaming cabinet CXs50, featuring a sleek design and enhanced player experience. With its large screen, seamless gaming takes on a new level. Also on display was the latest games package, offering an exciting mix of classic and new titles, designed to captivate players.

Genesis Games, Amatic’s trusted partner in Ireland, played a key role in presenting these advanced gaming solutions to local operators. A representative of the Amatic sales team said, “Their in-depth knowledge of the market and their strong industry relationships help Amatic to ensure, that Ireland remains a key market.

“This event allows us to connect directly with operators and demonstrate how our innovative solutions can enhance their gaming offering.”

The show coincided with a major milestone, that has been reached in the reform of Irish gambling regulations as the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) began its supervisory duties on March 5.

The regulator was created under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024, which replaces the Betting Act of 1931. Ireland’s minister for finance, Jim O’Callaghan said: “The establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland is a further step towards replacing Ireland’s outdated gambling laws with a streamlined and simplified licensing framework.”

With these new regulations now in force, Amatic has been ready to present a software that is fully compliant and ready for immediate use. Both companies remain committed to their strong partnership and to expand their presence in the Irish gaming landscape. The company said, “This show proved once again to be an essential industry event, bringing together gaming professionals, manufacturers, and operators.”