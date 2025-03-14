Play’n GO Music & MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drop the ultimate race day playlist

The watch party playlist “Lights Out & Listen Up!” has launched just in time for the start of the 2025 season in Melbourne.

Press release.- Play’n GO Music has teamed up once again with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to bring fans the ultimate watch party playlist called Lights Out & Listen Up! —just in time for the start of the 2025 season in Melbourne.

Packed with high-energy tracks, this playlist is designed to fuel the adrenaline of motorsport enthusiasts as they watch the world’s best drivers battle it out on the track.

An adrenaline-packed soundtrack for our fans

Lights Out & Listen Up! blends rock, electronic, hip-hop, and pop, delivering an electrifying mix that mirrors the speed, intensity, and thrill of the sport. Featuring classic hits and modern anthems from Kasabian, Charli XCX, Sia, Chappell Roan, and more, the playlist captures the essence of high-octane competition and the passion of racing fans worldwide.

One of the highlights is “Quantum Rush” by Humansion, an exclusive Play’n GO Music track that adds a unique, high-energy touch to the listening experience.

A celebration of the Play’n GO x MoneyGram Haas Team partnership

This collaboration is part of Play’n GO Music’s ongoing partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, aiming to connect music and motorsport in an exciting way.

Erryn Gracey, brand expansion lead at Play’n GO said: “Music and motorsport share the same pulse—high energy, high stakes, and an unforgettable experience. This Playlist is all about bringing fans closer to that thrill, whether they’re at the track or watching from home.”

Ayao Komatsu, team principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 team, added: “The start of the season is exciting, and we’re thrilled to team up with Play’n GO Music once again to bring fans a playlist as exhilarating as race day itself.”

The Play’n GO x MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Watch Party Playlist is now available on Spotify.