Jackpocket launches in New Mexico in partnership with Circle K

Through the mobile lottery app, New Mexico players can place ticket orders for different games.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has launched in New Mexico in partnership with lottery retailer Circle K. Lottery players in New Mexico can now use Jackpocket’s mobile app to place ticket orders for games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto America, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Roadrunner Cash.

Through the app, players can view the image of their ticket, check lottery results, join lottery pools, receive prizes up to $600 and make payouts.

Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan, said: “Circle K has a long-standing history as one of the top lottery retailers in New Mexico. Together, we are excited to bring Jackpocket’s accessibility and convenience to long-time lottery fans and brand new players alike.

“Lottery players have won over $130m in prizes so far on Jackpocket, and we can’t wait to meet our first big winner in the Land of Enchantment. Jackpocket is committed to continuously innovating the digital gaming space in a safe and meaningful way.”

Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K, added: “We’re proud to partner with Jackpocket in New Mexico and make this fun, exclusive and convenient experience available to lottery players across the state.

“Providing the opportunity for customers to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button through the Jackpocket app is yet another example of our commitment to making their lives a little easier every day.”

New Mexico is the 11th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app. The app offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources.

Last week, Jackpocket and the Minnesota Twins announced a partnership, with Jackpocket as the official mobile lottery partner of the baseball team. Jackpocket app will offer VIP tickets, field tours, and other experiences to Twins fans.

WynnBET and Jackpocket partner for promotion offer in New York

In February, WynnBET and Jackpocket announced a partnership to deliver offers to New York State players. Jackpocket launched in New York in January 2020 and is WynnBET’s first third-party lottery app partner.

Through the deal, the third-party lottery app and the Wynn Resorts-owned online sports betting and casino product offer promotions in the state. There are promos available via the Jackpocket app for players who sign up as new WynnBET customers.

See also: Elys Game Technology extends partnership with Isleta Casino in New Mexico