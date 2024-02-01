Jackpocket launches new casino app in New Jersey

The lottery firm has launched Jackpocket Casino through a partnership with Caesars.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has launched Jackpocket Casino in New Jersey through a partnership with Caesars Interactive Gaming New Jersey. It’s the first lottery platform in the US to enter the online casino space.

Jackpocket CEO and founder Peter Sullivan said: “This launch immediately expands Jackpocket’s entertainment offerings in New Jersey and will do the same for fans in other markets in the future. As the iGaming space continues to grow, we’re excited to provide our engaged lottery user base with an easy and fun way to get involved in games we know they already love.”

In 2019, Jackpocket became the first registered lottery courier service in the US when it launched in New Jersey, the first state to formally authorise lottery courier services. In August 2023, Jackpocket launched in Massachusetts in partnership with Circle K. Massachusetts is the 17th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app after the firm launched in Nebraska in June.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $522.2m in December

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) reported on the state’s gaming revenue results for December and the full year 2023. Overall, New Jersey’s total gaming revenue registered $522.2m in December, up 14.8 per cent from 2022, while total gaming revenue for 2023 was $5.78bn, up 10.9 per cent.

In December, casino revenue registered $232.4m, up 7.8 per cent year-over-year. Online gaming revenue posted $180.3m, up from December 2022’s $151.5m. Its full-year figure was up from $1.66bn to $1.92bn.