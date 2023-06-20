Jackpocket launches in Nebraska

Online players in the state can now use Jackpocket to play Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3, and Pick 5.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has announced its launch in Nebraska.

As a lottery courier service, Jackpocket purchases lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from official lottery retailers for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3 and Pick 5.

Through Jackpocket’s platform, players can place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win and receive prizes up to $500 instantly. Nebraska is its 16th state.

Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO, said: “The Jackpocket team is excited to offer Nebraskans—long-time lottery players and new players alike—an easy and accessible way to play. We’re committed to making the lottery safe, convenient, and fun. With 29 lottery millionaires and counting on Jackpocket, we’re looking forward to meeting our first big winner in the Cornhusker State!”

Jackpocket recently named Kelly Gillease as a senior advisor to its board of directors. In her new role, Gillease will work with Jackpocket’s board and executive team to help guide the company’s short and long-term marketing goals as it continues its rapid growth and product expansion.

White Hat Gaming signs PAM deal with Jackpocket

White Hat Gaming has signed an exclusive igaming PAM deal with Jackpocket in the US.

The new partnership will start with Jackpocket’s online casino product launch in New Jersey, where Jackpocket has secured market access through Caesars Interactive Entertainment.