Jackpocket launches in Massachusetts

The lottery firm Jackpocket has launched in partnership with Circle K.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has launched in Massachusetts in partnership with Circle K. Massachusetts is the 17th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app after the firm launched in Nebraska in June. Through Jackpocket’s platform, players can place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win and receive prizes.

Peter Sullivan, CEO of Jackpocket, said: “We are excited that our partnership with Circle K landed our first $100K winner in the Bay State, cementing Jackpocket’s presence in Massachusetts. Jackpocket’s mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. As Tuesday’s Mega Millions crosses the $1bn mark, it’s easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in Massachusetts.”

Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K, added: “We’re proud to partner with Jackpocket in Massachusetts and make this fun and convenient experience available to every lottery player across the state. At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers and providing the opportunity for customers to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button through the Jackpocket app is yet another example of that commitment.”

The firm has named Kelly Gillease as a senior advisor to its board of directors. In her new role, Gillease works with Jackpocket’s board and executive team to help guide the company’s short and long-term marketing goals as it continues its rapid growth and product expansion.

In March, Jackpocket introduced a new desktop version of its app. Players in 15 states will have access to their accounts and will be able to place and view ticket orders from their computers.

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue exceeds $132m in June

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $100.5m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering for June. Meanwhile, sports wagering brought in an estimated $32.2m in taxable revenue for $132.8m together.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $65.4m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.2m and Plainridge Park Casino $12.8m.