Jackpocket names Kelly Gillease as senior advisor to its board of directors

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket has named Kelly Gillease as a senior advisor to its board of directors. In her new role, Gillease will work with Jackpocket’s board and executive team to help guide the company’s short and long-term marketing goals as it continues its rapid growth and product expansion.

With 20 years of experience driving strategic growth and scale at consumer startups, Gillease worked at StudyBlue, TripAdvisor, and Viator. Recently, in her over 4-year tenure as CMO at NerdWallet, Gillease helped establish NerdWallet as the brand of choice for personal finance news and information as well as developed a best-in-class marketing team across multiple channels. She also contributed to NerdWallet’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, international expansion, and the company’s IPO in 2021.

Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kelly as a senior advisor and are looking forward to tapping into her extensive marketing experience as Jackpocket continues to expand. Kelly is a proven marketing leader, and her counsel will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the lottery and gaming space. We have a very exciting year ahead!”

Gillease commented: “It’s been amazing to watch Jackpocket’s rapid growth in the digital lottery space over the last decade. Now, I’m excited to help the team push the company forward in its mission to create the best lottery and gaming experiences for consumers across the country.”

Recently, Jackpocket introduced a new desktop version of its app. Players in 15 states will have access to their accounts and will be able to place and view ticket orders from their computers.

With support for 47 official state lottery games, the platform allows users to place ticket orders for Mega Millions, Powerball and others. Players can view an image of their ticket, get automatically notified if they win and receive some prizes instantly.