Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue exceeds $132m in June

The MGC reported that $332m was wagered on sports through in-person and online sports bets.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released last month’s figures.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $100.5m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering for June. Meanwhile, sports wagering brought in an estimated $32.2m in taxable revenue for $132.8m together.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $65.4m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.2m and Plainridge Park Casino $12.8m.

The MGC reported that $332m was wagered on sports through in-person and online sports bets. Of that total, $323.5m was wagered online and $8.5m at casinos. Approximately $32.2m in taxable sports wagering revenue (TSWR) was generated across the six mobile/online sports wagering licensees and the three in-person licensees for the month of June.

The handle dropped 27 per cent compared to May, while gross revenue grew 46.8 per cent. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.45bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each venue.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR.

Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, FanDuel, and WynnBet are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. Category 3 operators are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR.

Tax revenues is divided 45 per cent to the General Fund, 17.5 per cent to the Workforce Investment Trust Fund, 27.5 per cent to the Gaming Local Aid Fund, 1 per cent to the Youth Development and Achievement Fund and 9 per cent to the Public Health Trust Fund.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $40m in total taxes and assessments from the sports wagering operations of licensed operators since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023 and online on March 10, 2023.

See also: Massachusetts Gaming Commission appoints interim executive director