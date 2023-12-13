Iowa sports betting handle reaches $289.7m in November

It’s the highest monthly total since January 2022.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $289.7m in November, up 17.1 per cent year-on-year and up 13.5 per cent from October 2023’s $255.3m. The total was the highest spent since a record $303.3m in January 2022. Of the total, $265.8m was spent betting online and $23.9m at retail sportsbooks.

Operators generated $14.1m in revenue, up 143.1 per cent from Novemebr 2022 but 33.5 per cent behind the $21.2m generated in October 2023. Of the total, $12.6m came from online betting and $1.5m from retail wagering.

Diamond Jo Dubuque and partner FanDuel reported revenue of $3.5m from $72.7m in sports bets. Wild Rose in Jefferson and DraftKings followed with revenue of $1.9m and a $45.5m handle. Sister property and another DraftKings partner, Wild Rose in Emmetsburg, reported revenue of $1.6m and a $28.7m handle. Wild Rose in Clinton saw marginally lower revenue and a handle of $33.7m. Sports betting tax reached $954,195.

Hard Rock Sportsbook Iowa to cease operations

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City in Iowa is shutting its digital sportsbook due to a change in its ownership. The casino will continue to accept in-person sportsbook bets.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced that November 28 was the final day for users to place wagers through the sportsbook’s website and app. Existing accounts will remain accessible until December 27. The website and app will shut on December 28 and any remaining funds in accounts or winnings will be paid by cheque and sent to players by mail.