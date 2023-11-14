Iowa sports betting handle climbs to $255.3 in October

The handle was up by 6.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $255.3 in October, up 6.9 per cent from October 2022 and 3.9 per cent from September this year ($245.8m). Some $231.8m was wagered online and the remaining $23.5m with retail sportsbooks. It was the most spent since a record $303.3m in January 2022.

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, revenue reached $24.2m, up 26.7 per cent from last year and marginally higher than September this year. Online sports betting accounted for $21.1m and retail wagering $3m. Sports betting tax for October reached $1.6m, with players winning $225.3m.

Diamond Jo Dubuque and partner FanDuel reported revenue of $6.5m and a handle of $62.8m. Wild Rose in Jefferson with DraftKings followed with revenue of $3.6m and a $43.4m handle, while sister property and fellow DraftKings partner, Wild Rose in Clinton, was third with $3m in revenue from $32.3m in bets. Wild Rose in Emmetsburg, partnered with DraftKings, generated $2.9m in revenue from a $26.8m handle.