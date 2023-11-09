Hard Rock Sportsbook Iowa to cease operations

November 28 will be the final day for users to place wagers.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City digital sportsbook will shut in December.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City in Iowa is shutting its digital sportsbook due to a change in its ownership. The casino will continue to accept in-person sportsbook bets.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced that November 28 will be the final day for users to place wagers through the sportsbook’s website and app. Existing accounts will remain accessible until December 27. The website and app will shut on December 28 and any remaining funds in accounts or winnings will be paid by cheque and sent to players by mail.

In 2022, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (CDI) $2.75bn acquisition of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s (P2E) 45,000-square-foot venue features 639 slot machines, 20 gaming tables and a 54-room hotel.

Iowa sports betting handle reaches $245.8 in September

Iowa’s sports betting handle was $245.8 in September, up 22.8 per cent compared to the $200.2m wagered in September 2022. The handle was also 74.1 per cent higher than in August this year ($141.2m). Some $222.3m was wagered online and the remaining $23.4m with retail sportsbooks.

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, revenue reached $24.1m, a 5.1 per cent decline compared to September 2023’s $25.4m, but 78.5 per cent ahead of August of 2023 ($13.5m) Online sports betting accounted for $20.9m of revenue and retail wagering $3.1m. Sports betting tax for August reached $1.6m and players won $221.7m.