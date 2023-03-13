Internet Vikings launches in Mississippi and New York

The igaming hosting company continues to expand its services in the US igaming and online sports betting market.

US.- Igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has launched in Mississippi and New York as it continues to expand its service portfolio in the US igaming and online sports betting market.

Internet Vikings’ founder and CEO Rickard Vikström said: “It was paramount to Internet Vikings to extend its offerings to the Big Apple. However, it exceeded my expectations. Despite being one of the pioneering states to open its doors to online sports betting as early as 2018, Internet Vikings only recently expanded its services to Mississippi.

“According to, this was due to the company’s prioritization of other states with higher demand. Having fulfilled the requests of our clients in these markets, we have since shifted our focus to exploring new opportunities. We look forward to the day when New York embraces other forms of iGaming. As for now, Internet Vikings will concentrate on newly launched markets such as Ohio and Massachusetts.”

COO Kristoffer Ottosson added: “Our presence in every destination that represents interest to all industry-related businesses is of great importance. To ensure that our clients, old and new, are able to continue their growth without any delays or interruptions.”

Internet Vikings entered the US market in 2021 and has since launched in several states, including Louisiana and Iowa. Last year, the company was approved to launch in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

New York sportsbooks set new sports betting record in January

New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.79bn in January, setting a new record. The previous high was $1.67 in January 2022 when the state launched its legal online betting market. The handle also represents a rise of 10.2 per cent from the $1.62bn recorded in December 2022.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported that gross gaming revenue from mobile sports wagering was $149.4m, also a record figure. Revenue was up 20.4 per cent from $124.1m in January last year and 5.4 per cent from $141.8m in December. The previous record for revenue was $14.2m in November.