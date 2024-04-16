Indiana sports betting handle climbs to $500.8m in March

The handle was 15 per cent higher year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $500.8m in March, up 15 per cent from last year and 22.5 per cent from February ($408.7m). The total was 2.5 per cent behind the record $513.7m posted in November 2023.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that the state’s 13 operators generated a combined $39.4m in adjusted gross revenue, a 4 per cent increase compared the previous month but behind March 2023 ($42.8m). Basketball was the most popular sport to wager on, generating $167.9m in bets, while $9.9m was wagered on baseball, $1.7m on American football, $173m on other sports and $148.1m on parlay bets.

Sports betting activity generated $3.7m in taxes, down by 8 per cent year-on-year but up 3.8 per cent month-on-month.