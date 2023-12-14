Indiana sports betting handle reaches record $513m in November

The handle was nearly 20 per cent higher versus October.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $513.7m in November, a new record for the state and nearly 20 per cent higher versus October. The handle was also up year-on-year (November 2022: $452.3m). The mobile handle reached an all-time high of $496.8m.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in November amounted to $30.7m, behind October’s $45.2m. The hold percentage came in at 6 per cent, while the previous month was 10 per cent.

DraftKings took $188m in bets (36 per cent of the state handle), followed by FanDuel with $175.5 million. BetMGM with $37.2m. Caesars $27.9m. The new ESPNBet came fifth. Basketball was the most popular sport among Indiana bettors, attracting $145.7m in bets. Football bets totalled $136.8m. The state claimed $2.9m in taxes, lifting the year-to-date total to $33.8m.