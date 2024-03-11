Bally Bet launches in Indiana

Bally’s has also opened a retail sportsbook at Bally’s Evansville casino.

US.- Bally Bet, owned by Bally’s Corporation, has launched in Indiana. The company has also opened a retail sportsbook at its Bally’s Evansville casino. The venue features multiple screens for sports viewing, three betting windows and six kiosks.

Bally’s president George Papanier commented: “We are very proud to introduce our Bally Bet mobile sportsbook in Indiana, a state with a coveted sports history and a legion of loyal fans. We are also excited to open the Bally Bet Sportsbook at Bally’s Evansville. I would like to thank the State of Indiana for its collaboration throughout this process, and I would also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this opportunity.”

In February, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, launched Fanatics Sportsbook in Indiana. Indiana is the fourteenth state for Fanatics Sportsbook, which has recently launched in Michigan, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Vermont. Online gambling operator bet365 also launched in Indiana in partnership with the French Lick Resort.

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $503.1m in December

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $503.1m in December, 16.6 per cent higher compared with the $431.4m bet in the same month in 2022, but just 2.1 per cent behind November 2023’s all-time high of $513.7m. December’s handle was the second-highest monthly amount since the state opened its legal market in September 2019.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in December narrowly beat the existing record in Indiana of $50.5m, set in September 2022. Last month’s figure was 18.5 per cent higher year-on-year and surpassed the $30.7m posted in November 2023 by 64.8 per cent.