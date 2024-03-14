Indiana sports betting handle reaches $408.7m in February

American football attracted the most handle by sport at $117.6m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $408.7m in February, up 14.7 per cent from last year but down 14.9 per cent from January ($480.3m). Of the total, $398m came from mobile bets, while retail betting generated $10.7m.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that revenue reached $38m, up 37.2 per cent year-on-year but 29 per cent behind January’s record $53.5m. FanDuel led the way at $13.8m, slightly ahead of DraftKings’ $13.6m.

American football attracted the biggest handle at $117.6m, with parlay bets accounting for $191m. Tax collections totalled $3.6m, up 30 per cent year-on-year but down 29 per cent drop month-on-month.