betJACK donates $20,000 to Special Olympics Ohio

US.- betJACK has made a $20,000 donation to Special Olympics Ohio to celebrate the launch of sports betting in the state. The sports betting market opened on January 1. The company offered to match the amount of bets placed via BetJack during the first two hours of legal sports wagering in the state.

The organization aims to advance inclusion in sports. Special Olympics Ohio provides year-round training and competition for its 20,000 athletes in 88 counties.

Jessica Stewart, president and CEO of Special Olympics Ohio, said: “We’re grateful betJACK selected Special Olympics Ohio as its first philanthropic partner, as they celebrate this monumental launch while celebrating the community they call home. These funds will allow our athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and share gifts, skills, and friendship.”

Brian Eby, President of JACK Entertainment, added: “At the centre of our core beliefs as a company is the principle that we do well by doing good. We will continue to move forward with supporting this mission through the many diverse organizations within our state and look forward to having a positive impact throughout Ohio.”

betJACK rang in the new year by accepting its first bet from Special Olympics Ohio’s chief development officer, Christine Hoyer, at the BetJack sportsbook at Jack Cleveland Casino. She placed a $68 wager, symbolic of 1968, the year in which the organisation was founded.

ORG launches new responsible gambling campaign in Ohio

Ohio For Responsible Gambling (ORG) has launched a new campaign to educate on the dangers of problem gambling following the launch of regulator sports betting in the state. The Pause Before You Play campaign is a spinoff of Get Set Before You Bet, an award-winning problem gambling education effort.