Ohio records 11.3 million geolocation transactions in opening weekend

In Ohio, Cincinnati was the busiest city during the two opening days with 1.9 million transactions. Columbus registered 1 million transactions and Cleveland recorded 772,000.

According to GeoComply, Ohio was the most active regulated market in the US over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has recorded that Ohio was the most active regulated market in the US over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The state registered 11.3 million geolocation transactions on its opening day, on January 1, and 2.

The 11.3 million transactions came from 784,000 unique accounts across 17 different operators. Around 234,000 geolocation transactions even took place during the market’s first hour on New Year’s Day.

Ohio’s transactions were more than New York’s 9.3 million transactions registered in the same period, as well as in other markets such as Pennsylvania with 8.2 million transactions, New Jersey with 6.7 million, and Michigan with 5.8 million.

GeoComply’s Senior Vice President of compliance Lindsay Slader said: “As expected, residents of the Buckeye State enthusiastically greeted the market at the moment the calendar changed over to 2023.

“Today, about 44% of the American population can bet online with legal and responsible operators. The launch of regulated online sports betting in Ohio will better protect its citizens, with an increased commitment to responsible gambling and new funding for critical state programs.”

Legal sports wagering launched in Ohio on January 1, with FanDuel, BetMGM DraftKings, Bet365, Tipico, Betr and Prophet among the brands that went live.

ORG launches new responsible gambling campaign in Ohio

Ohio For Responsible Gambling (ORG) launched a new campaign to educate on the dangers of problem gambling following the launch of regulator sports betting in the state. The Pause Before You Play campaign is a spinoff of Get Set Before You Bet, an award-winning problem gambling education effort.

Amanda Blackford, Director of Operations and problem gambling services at Ohio Casino Control Commission, said: “In other states that preceded Ohio in legalizing sports betting, we’ve seen higher interest and more struggles with problem gambling. We want people to have fun and be responsible.”