Iain Hutchison, CRO at Digitain: “Sportsbooks chose us because of our reputation and long-standing expertise”

Iain Hutchison, chief revenue officer at Digitain, reflects on the company’s achievements in 2023 and discusses its significant growth.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Iain Hutchison, chief revenue officer at Digitain, offers insights into the company’s journey throughout 2023.

From significant expansions in multiple regulated markets and the opening of new offices to winning prestigious awards in the sportsbook industry, Hutchison provides a comprehensive overview of Digitain’s achievements.

What assessment do you make of 2023?

As a business, we are pleased with our continued growth in multiple regulated markets. During this year, Digitain has opened offices in Bucharest and London. This is to expand and service our business pipeline, and growing markets such as continental Europe. Our team of brilliant people has grown to over 3,000 employees, showing the increasing demand for our Sportsbook and iGaming solutions.

What would you say was the company’s biggest achievement?

There have been many milestones for the company, namely its overall growth, increase in employees, the opening of new offices, and enhancements to our products. Therefore, it is difficult to single out one achievement, but I suppose, LatAm is one of our successes of the year.

We have attended several of the igaming shows, and this has generated a lot of enquiries, and new business wins. We have also scaled our LatAm team with several senior and operational hires throughout the year, and we shall continue to grow our pipeline in LatAm.

Your sportsbook recently won “Sportsbook Supplier of the Year” at the SBC Awards and “Sportsbook Provider of the Year” at the SiGMA Balkans Awards, how much importance do you give to awards and nominations?

Industry awards are important for any B2C or B2B business. The submissions are reviewed by judges who have a deep understanding of the industry, the challenges, and the dynamics.

Therefore, to get shortlisted is a great achievement, and likewise winning the award, as it demonstrates peer recognition, which helps further build your reputation and trust within and outside of the industry.

What are the key features that make your sportsbook stand out in so many award ceremonies? How many platforms have already integrated your technology?

We have over 150+ partners using our sportsbook to date, and a healthy onboarding pipeline for Q1 & Q2 releases in 2024.

There are many reasons why partners chose Digitain. Part of that decision making when selecting a technology provider, is our reputation and long-standing expertise in the vertical. We put the customer first and have always viewed the dynamic between supplier and operator as a collaborative one.

For a technology standpoint, our solutions allow flexibility, reliability, and customisation for the partner to ensure a degree of greater control to manage their brand and business processes in that local market. This flexibility is very important into today’s fast-moving markets, where players choices can change quickly, so you need technology partners such as Digitain that can facilitate change and adaption at pace.

What can you tell us about the upcoming scenario for esports?

eSports continues to be a popular product vertical. It appeals to a slightly different, younger demographic, and can be a natural introduction into more traditional sports betting products.

We have some exciting developments planned on that front throughout 2024, so keep a watching brief.

Luis Figo is set to continue his role as Digitain’s esteemed Brand Ambassador for the second consecutive year. How important is it to have a football legend like Figo on your team?

Luis is a well know sports athlete globally. As a business, we are delighted to continue our partnership into 2024.

The relationship given Luis stature in Latin American markets has certainly helped Digitain to stand out and help build our awareness in those regions.

What can you tell us about Digitain’s Paydrom solution and how it is revolutionizing igaming payments?

Payments and APM’s is the lifeblood of any online business, and payments is crucial in iGaming.

Paydrom, provides our partners with the flexibility at it is a payment gateway and payment service soltuion, that has 50+ providers, 400+ payment options to offer the best local payment options for a partner operator.

Instead of multiple end-point payment integrations, Paydrom solves that, via a centralised dashboard. We shall continue to expand that service as more payment methods become popular in each country’s market.

The Latin American market is going through an exponential expansion, what is Digitain’s biggest challenge in this scenario for 2024?

Latin America has been growing for several years and is an exciting market. There are several challenges, and ongoing regulation needs to be monitored to ensure market access and support for local operators looking to go online, and of course international operators entering the market.

As we mentioned, Digitain already has a robust awareness in the market, and our pipeline is expanding, and we shall continue to look at how we service and grow those market segments.

Looking forward to 2024, what plans do you have and are there any new developments that we can look forward to from Digitain?

Firstly, we wish to thank all our partners, who continue to support and use our platform services, they have been phenomenal.

In terms of 2024, well, come see us at ICE London in February and all shall be revealed then.