Digitain’s Centrivo goes all-native with its new, iOS & Android applications

According to the company, Centrivo remains at the forefront of the industry, offering a dynamic and engaging platform.

Digitain’s Centrivo launches all-new native apps for iOS and Android devices.

Press release.- Digitain has recently announced the launch of all-new, native applications for iOS and Android devices. According to the company, this groundbreaking release promises an unparalleled, immersive gaming experience, solidifying Digitain’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Centrivo’s native applications deliver a seamless, unified gaming experience across both iOS and Android, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for users. Above all Centrivo’s extensive suite of casino games and features offers a diverse range of options to cater to every player’s preferences and taste. Moreover, the new application seamlessly integrates a comprehensive sportsbook and virtual sports, providing users with a one-stop destination for all their sports betting and virtual gaming needs.

Edmond Ghulyan, group chief strategy officer, and chief of Centrivo Product Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new native applications for Centrivo.

“This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions for our users. The immersive, all-in-one experience across iOS and Android platforms, coupled with innovative features like push notifications and cross-product navigation, reflects our dedication to delivering a superior gaming experience.”

See also: Digitain promotes Ani Mkrtchyan to chief sales officer

Also, to continue the above features Centrivo’s App stays trendy by having dedicated esports space as well as providing a sports betting experience with innovative features and a user-friendly interface, making it easier and more enjoyable for users to place bets on their favourite events.

The company also commented: “With a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, Centrivo remains at the forefront of the industry, offering a dynamic and engaging platform.”