Digitain Wins “Sportsbook Provider of the Year” at SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2023

Press release.- Digitain announces its award in the category of the “Sportsbook Provider of the Year” at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards. The awards ceremony was held during the SiGMA Eurasia Expo at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City on March 14, 2023.

Zohrab Karapetyan, chief of sportsbook product at Digitain said: “This award is a testament to the continued innovation, and passion our whole team has in creating the best optimal sportsbook digital experience across multiple regulated markets for our partners and their players.

“As a business and a team, we continually listen to customer needs and review market trends and jurisdictional requirements, to ensure we deliver this highest level of digital technology, support, and customer excellence. We have an ambitious product roadmap for our sportsbook throughout this year and beyond and look forward to sharing more innovative achievements with our global partners.”

Digitain welcomes Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer

Recently, Digitain announced the appointment of Iain Hutchison as its chief revenue officer. Iain brings with him over 20 years of experience in building and scaling successful technology start-ups in sports betting, digital marketing, live trading and sports-betting affiliates.

As the chief revenue officer of Digitain, Iain will be responsible for leading the company’s revenue growth strategy, expanding its global reach and driving its continued success in the igaming industry.