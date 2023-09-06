Luis Figo: strengthening partnership with industry leader Digitain

Luis Figo will continue to be a key player in promoting Digitain and enhancing the visibility of the brand.

Press release.- On September 4, 2023, the iconic football legend, Luis Figo, paid a visit to the headquarters of Digitain, a renowned global provider of sports betting and casino platform solutions, to extend and fortify his collaboration with the company. Figo is set to continue his role as Digitain’s esteemed Brand Ambassador for the second consecutive year, reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the iGaming industry.

This successful partnership between Luis Figo and Digitain initially kicked off in July 2022, proving to be an excellent alignment of values. Figo’s legendary status in the world of football and his reputation as a sports icon perfectly mirror Digitain’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge gaming technology and exceptional user experiences.

In his role as Brand Ambassador, Luis Figo will continue to be a key player in promoting Digitain and enhancing the visibility of the brand at various industry trade expos scheduled for this year and throughout 2024.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the extended partnership, Luis Figo stated, “I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Digitain, a company that shares my unwavering passion for excellence. Over the past year, I’ve witnessed their commitment to innovation and their drive to push the boundaries in the iGaming industry. I eagerly anticipate another year of collaboration and contributing to Digitain’s ongoing global success. Digitain has become my second family, and I’m honoured to be a part of this exceptional team.”

Digitain’s founder, Vardges Vardanyan, also weighed in, saying, “Having Luis Figo as our Brand Ambassador has been an incredible journey. His dedication to excellence, professionalism, and values are a perfect match for Digitain’s ethos. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership and further elevate our brand on the global stage.”

In this second year of their remarkable partnership, Digitain is poised to build upon the successes of the previous year. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art gaming solutions, captivating user experiences, and innovative technology that continues to set new industry standards.

