Hollywood Casino partners with Kansas Speedway for Nascar Cup Series

The company will build a sportsbook at the racetrack and the Cup Series will be renamed Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

US.- Kansas Speedway’s upcoming Nascar Cup Series race will be renamed Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. Hollywood Casino will also build a Barstool Sportsbook.

Nascar Hall of Famer and broadcast analyst Rusty Wallace made the announcement at a press conference. Hollywood Casino has already begun construction on a temporary sportsbook. Fans will be able to wager on Nascar and other sports during the September 9-11 race weekend.

Kansas Speedway was built in 2001 and hosts two annual Nascar race weekends. It pioneered the IndyCar Series in the 2000s. With its unpredictable track, Kansas has had 16 different winners in 32 races.

Sports betting has been legal in Kansas since July 1, although no facilities are open yet. Kansas governor Laura Kelly has suggested that the launch of sports betting could be brought forward to the start of the NFL season. When she signed Senate Bill 84 into law on May 12, the original timeline envisaged was for sports betting to start next year.

The legislation will allow people in Kansas to bet online on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos and up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino. Kansas is the 35th US state to legalise sports betting.

Boot Hill Casino in Kansas to launch sports betting via DraftKings and Bally’s

Butler National Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary that manages Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas, has signed agreements with sports betting providers, DraftKings and Bally’s Corporation.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Kansas’ new sports betting law provides that the Butler National subsidiary may contract with up to three sports wagering platform providers. It may also offer sports betting at a retail sportsbook in the Boot Hill Casino.

