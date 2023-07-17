Digitain expands esports content with BETER

Through this agreement, Digitain will be able to offer BETER’s ESportsBattle tournaments in the football discipline, along with Setka Cup table tennis tournaments.

Press release.- Digitain the sportsbook and casino platform provider, announced that it had expanded its eSports content offering by integrating with BETER, a leading provider of next-gen betting content and data.

The deal allows Digitain to provide BETER’s ESportsBattle tournaments within the efootball discipline, alongside Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, to its 150+ partners and their players for the first time under the terms of the agreement.

Chief revenue officer of Digitain Iain Hutchison commented on the deal: “We are always improving our content offering to partners, especially esports content, live streaming, and data, which has grown in popularity across several markets over the last few years. BETER has an excellent pedigree in technology delivery, and ESportsBattle and Setka Cup brands’ betting content will be integrated and available to our expanding commercial partner operators.”

Chuck Robinson, chief revenue officer at BETER, said: “Digitain has an extensive distribution network and has been at the forefront of creating esports betting content and player experiences. Our esports and sports offering is leading the way, and we very much look forward to providing and supporting the Digitain brand and its partners with the best esports betting and content experience possible in the marketplace.”