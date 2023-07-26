Digitain appoints Margarita Cruz as senior sales director

Digitain bolsters the sales executive team with Margarita Cruz as senior sales director, bringing 20 years of igaming experience to fuel global expansion.

Press release.- Digitain today announced that it had strengthened its sales executive team by appointing Margarita Cruz as senior sales director.

Margarita, who has over 20 years of experience and a track record in sales and commercial roles across continental Europe, Latin America, and North America, is now part of the Digitain Group of companies’ leadership team. She is bringing a wealth of experience in the igaming industry, with extensive expertise in international operations and sales strategies. Her wide understanding of both B2B and B2C iGaming will undoubtedly prove to be an invaluable addition to the Digitain family.

Chief revenue officer of Digitain Iain Hutchison commented on the appointment: “I’m delighted to have Margarita join our team. With a depth of experience in sales and commercial development roles for some major platform providers, Margarita will support, provide and facilitate comprehensive solutions as Digitain expands its services to B2C partner operators in regulated markets.”

Margarita Cruz, senior sales director, said: “I’ve always admired Digitain over the years as the company has expanded its business solutions within the igaming supply chain. The business puts its customers first and its people when delivering complex solutions for today’s multi-jurisdictional operators. I look forward to meeting with new and existing partners from our London Office and working with the sales team and all departments over the months ahead.”