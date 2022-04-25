High 5 Games goes live with PlayEagle in Michigan

The online slot maker has launched on Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s new online casino.

US.- Igaming supplier High 5 Games has gone live on PlayEagle, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s new online casino, which went live in Michigan on April 14.

PlayEagle.com players have access to High 5 Games content, including The Green Machine Deluxe, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Dangerous Beauty and Golden Knight. High 5 Games received a Michigan online casino supplier licence in 2020 and entered the market in early 2021.

Tony Singer, High 5 Games CEO, said: “As soon as we learned that Soaring Eagle was bringing their experience online, we worked hard to make sure we were ready to go on Day 1. This partnership is extremely important to us, and we’re excited to have launched with over 100 titles from High 5 Games.”

CC Griffus, director of igaming and sports betting operations at Soaring Eagle Gaming, commented: “High 5 Games slots are extremely popular on the casino floor, so when we started planning our online offering, we knew High 5 Games had to be a significant part of it. In just a few short days, we’ve seen tremendous response and we’re really excited about what’s ahead.”

The Michigan Gaming Control Board authorised Soaring Eagle Gaming, the Saginaw Chippewa tribe’s gaming arm, to launch online casino and sports betting earlier this month. It’s the state’s 15th operator and is operating under the brand name Eagle Casino and Sports. It has partnered with platform provider GAN and Kambi.

