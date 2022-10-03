Havasu Landing Casino selects Table Trac management system

Havasu Landing Resort & Casino, in California, has selected the company’s system for its gaming floor.

US.- Havasu Landing Resort and Casino has selected Table Trac’s management system for its gaming terminals. Table Trac sells casino management systems, delivering insights ranging from accounting and revenue audits to promotions.

Located in California, Havasu Landing Resort & Casino has expanded the gaming floor, adding more slots, black jack tables, three-card poker and live entertainment on weekends.

It said: “We are excited about the array of new options we will have with the CasinoTrac systems; additionally, we are pleased to be partnering with TableTrac on this project and our future projects as we grow our operations.”

President of Table Trac Chad Hoehne added: “We are excited to be adding the Havasu Landing Resort and Casino to the Casino Trac family. We are confident that our suite of products will help the site reach its full potential by expanding its players’ club and grow its business.”

Table Trac was recently selected by two gaming operators in Alabama. The Greenetrack racetrack in Green County and The Palace Bingo, which opened in Knoxville in July, chose Table Trac’s system for their gaming terminals.

Bighorn Casino and the Longhorn Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, also selected Table Trac’s CasinoTrac management system.

Californian Senate passes compact for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon

A $600m Hard Rock casino proposed near Mettler in Kern County, California, is closer to becoming a reality after the California State Senate passed a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

Having earlier won the Assembly’s support, Senate Bill 910 passed the state upper chamber on a unanimous 39-0 vote on the final day of the legislative session. It now heads to the office of governor Gavin Newsom for his signature. After that, it will be subject to the customary 45-day review by the federal Department of the Interior.