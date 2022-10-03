Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Virginia sports betting handle grows to $284.7m in August

The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $31.4m in adjusted gross revenue.
The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $31.4m in adjusted gross revenue.
10/03/22

Virginia’s sports betting handle was up 55.8 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent from July.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $284.7m for August, up 7 per cent compared to July’s $239.9m and also up 55.8 per cent from August 2021. The state-wide win percentage on wagers was 13 per cent.

The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $31.4m in adjusted gross revenue, a jump of $10m month-on-month, and also up by 260.9 per cent from $8.7m in August 2021. 

Consumers in Virginia won $247.7m from sports betting during the month, while $1.1m in bonuses and promotions were issued to players. In addition, the Virginia Lottery accounted for a further $4.24m in other deductions.

Tax for August reached $4.5m, with $4.4m being allocated to Virginia’s General Fund, and $111,853 going to the state’s Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund. The state has collected more than $22.7m in taxes in 2022, that’s more than double the $11.1m collected through the first eight months of last year.

In this article:
sports betting in Virginia virginia lottery

Latest Articles

Latest Sports betting news from EMEA

Latest Sports betting news from North America

Latest Sports betting news from Asia

Latest Sports betting news from Oceania

Latest Sports betting news from LatAm & Caribbean