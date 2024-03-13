Hacksaw Gaming secures provisional licence in Michigan

The company launched in New Jersey and West Virginia in 2023.

US.- Online games provider Hacksaw Gaming has secured a provisional internet gaming supplier licence in the US state of Michigan. The company launched in New Jersey and West Virginia in 2023.

CEO Marcus Cordes said: “Another amazing achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without our outstanding team. We’re looking directly at the face of even further growth in the US and we’re ready to show Michigan just what Hacksaw Gaming games can do.”

Fanatics launches in Michigan

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan. The announcement follows expansions into Iowa in February, and Pennsylvania and Vermont in January. Michigan is the thirteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook and the third state for Fanatics Casino.