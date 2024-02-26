Fanatics launches in Michigan

The announcement follows expansions into Iowa, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan. The announcement follows expansions into Iowa in February, and Pennsylvania and Vermont in January. Michigan is the thirteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook and the third state for Fanatics Casino.

In 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the U.S. businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. In Michigan, each PointsBet customer’s username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $229.6m in January

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $229.6m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in January. That’s a decrease of 5.4 per cent compared with December’s $242.5m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $181.9m, the highest to date. The previous high was $181.4m in December 2023. Gross sports betting receipts for January totalled $47.7m.