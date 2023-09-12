Hacksaw Gaming signs distribution agreement with DraftKings in West Virginia

Hacksaw Gaming slot games have been added to DraftKing’s online casino.

US.- Online casino content provider Hacksaw Gaming has signed a distribution agreement with DraftKings in the US state of West Virginia. Hacksaw Gaming slot titles Hand of Anubis, Hop’n’Pop and Outlaws have been added to DraftKing’s online casino.

Several additional Hacksaw Gaming games, including flagship release Wanted Dead or a Wild, Stack’em, and Gladiator Legends, are to be integrated over the coming weeks.

DraftKings becomes the second West Virginia-based operator to form an alliance with Hacksaw Gaming after the studio received regulatory approval last month. It also has a content distribution partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

Hacksaw Gaming CEO, Marcus Cordes, said: “It’s been a hugely exciting couple of months on the U.S. front. After receiving full regulatory approval last month, we’re thrilled to bolster our standing in West Virginia by adding another top-tier operator to our ranks. DraftKings is a name that needs no introduction in the world of iGaming, and we’ve no doubt our top-shelf content will find scores of new casino fans through this partnership.”

Last month, Hacksaw Gaming obtained a supplier licence from the West Virginia Lottery allowing the studio to distribute its game portfolio to operators in the US state. The provider received a provisional licence in West Virginia in November 2022. Hacksaw launched in Ontario earlier in 2022.