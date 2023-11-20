New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $487.1m in October

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.1m.

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $487.1m, up 9.3 per cent from October 2022 ($445.7m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $228.1m, up 3.4 per cent compared to October 2022 ($220.6m). The online gaming win was $166.8m, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year from $147.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $92.3m, a 18.4 per cent increase from $77.9m.

the land-based win was as follows: Bally’s $12.4m, up 15 per cent; Borgata $56.8m, down 8.9 per cent; Caesars $14.4m, down 18 per cent; the Golden Nugget $12.2m, up 1.6 per cent; Hard Rock $41.2m, up 5.8 per cent; Harrah’s $17.8m, down 12 per cent; Ocean $43.4m, up 53 per cent; Resorts $13.3m, up 3 per cent; and Tropicana $16.4m, down 5.6 per cent.

When money from internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally’s won $19.7m, up 27 per cent; Borgata $100.3m, down 11 per cent; Caesars $14.9m, down 17 per cent; Golden Nugget $61.5m, up 22 per cent; Hard Rock $51.8m, up 17 per cent; Harrah’s $17.8m, down 12 per cent; Ocean $48m, up 52 per cent; Resorts $13.2m, up 2.4 per cent; and Tropicana $28.1m, up 11 per cent.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $61.3m, up 8.5 per cent, and Caesars Interactive $6m, down 34 per cent. For year-to-date, total gaming revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.77bn, a 10.6 per cent increase from $4.32bn in the prior year-to-date period.