Greentube rolls out futuristic title Cyber Wildz

In certain jurisdictions, the title is available with a Buy Bonus which can be activated during the base game.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is inviting players to a dystopian world full of engaging features and futuristic winning chances in its latest release Cyber Wildz.

Taking centre stage in this sci-fi adventure are Kray-Z the Reaper and Y-Pout the Assassin, who award multipliers on reels that are set in a fictional city under bright neon lights.

Kray-Z the Reaper acts as the title’s Multiplier Wild, increasing rewards by x2, x3 or x5 should she appear on a win line during base gameplay. Should two or more Multiplier Wilds land on a single line, the symbols will multiply themselves, awarding huge wins.

Landing two free spins symbols triggers the feature where a random multiplier value between x1 and x7 will appear on a Special Reel at the top of the game screen. Kray-Z the Reaper and Y-Pout the Assassin act as Local or Global Modifiers during the mode and the values on the Special Reel increase when they land, awarding multiplied wins up to x20.

Local modifier symbols affect the number shown above the special reel and the global modifier symbols affect all of the numbers shown in the Special Reel. Free spins automatically reset to three whenever a new modifier lands.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “With Cyber Wildz, we bring something different to our portfolio, offering players incredible wins through the game’s generous multipliers that can land across the cybernetically-enhanced reels. The theme is highly engaging with the features elevating the experience and the funky and futuristic premise will appeal to science fiction fans around the globe.”

