Greentube expands Spanish footprint by launching premium content with 777.es

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has gone live with Spanish operator Casino777.es after signing a deal to distribute its portfolio of premium gaming content in the country.

A range of Greentube games, including proven Novomatic land-based hits Book of Ra, Sizzling Hot and titles from the top-performing Cash Connection and Diamond Link series, are now available to players at 777.es for the first time.

The integration of Greentube’s content took place through the Gaming1 platform, further enhancing the supplier’s position as a leading player in the strong Spanish online casino market.

Greentube provides its content to a host of operators across Spain and its games have proven to resonate strongly with local audiences. The further bolstering of its position in Europe follows on from other recent operator deals conducted in the regulated markets of Germany and Latvia.

Andy Duschek, sales & key account manager at Greentube, said: “Spain is a major market for us and having already achieved a great deal of success in the country, it is pleasing to have gone live with an operator of the standing of 777.es. The launch provides us with an opportunity to build on our strong heritage in Spain, achieved through the popularity of NOVOMATIC’s land-based portfolio, and we look forward to seeing how players react to our content.”

César Paredes, country manager at 777.es said: “Greentube’s content is synonymous with success and quality, with the brand delivering slick games that have a firm footing in Spain. Delivering first-class entertainment for our players is our core skill and so working with high-class providers like Greentube is essential for us going forward.”

And he added: “This launch enables our players to enjoy entertainment that will be familiar to many of our customers, and we are sure that the partnership between our two companies will be fruitful for all.”