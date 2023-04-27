Greentube extends Rush Street Interactive partnership

The objective is to go live with BetRivers in Ontario and Michigan, US.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has extended its partnership with major U.S. operator Rush Street Interactive, to take its content live with BetRivers in Ontario and Michigan.

RSI’s customers in both markets are now able to play a selection of Greentube’s most iconic slot releases, as well as more recent content, including titles from its popular Diamond Cash, Thunder Cash and Clover Link series of jackpot games.

The supplier’s classic titles Diamond Cash: Mighty Elephant, Thunder Cash: Dolphin’s Pearl and Lone Star Jackpots are all available to play at BetRivers Ontario and BetRivers Michigan.

RSI, which went live with Greentube content in New Jersey last year, is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the United States.

Founded in 2012, RSI is currently live with real-money mobile and online operations in 15 U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico.

The extension of the successful partnership is a key milestone for Greentube as it seeks to expand across North America.

Jorge Bartra Quispe, sales and key account manager at Greentube, said: “Having seen how popular our games have been for RSI’s players in New Jersey, it’s fantastic to extend our reach across North America with launches in Ontario and Michigan.

“Our content is proven to resonate with players in the region and we look forward to rolling it out to a fresh wave of players in conjunction with our long-term partnership with RSI.”

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer at RSI, said: “BetRivers is known for delivering an industry-leading selection of casino games and experiences to players across all our markets. We are thrilled to build on our partnership with Greentube to further strengthen our offering as we bring an exciting line-up of popular casino games to our customers in Ontario and Michigan.

“It’s a natural step for us to extend the agreement to take in two new territories, as we look forward to further collaborations in additional markets in the future.”