Greentube introduces latest slot release Feelin’ Fruity™: Win Ways™

Brace yourself for juicy prizes in the Greentube release Feelin’ Fruity™: Win Ways™.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is inviting players to sink their teeth into the juiciest slot of the summer, Feelin’ Fruity™: Win Ways™.

This zesty 6-reel, 117,649 ways to win slot can see players win more than 9,000x their stake by way of free spins that feature a lucrative increasing win multiplier.

Players can trigger the Free Spins bonus feature by landing four scatter symbols on the main reel set, awarding 12 free spins. Every extra scatter symbol that lands following the fourth will award an additional five free spins.

While in Free Spins players can look out for the chance to re-trigger the Free Spins bonus, and achieve more free spins, by landing three or more scatter symbols on the game’s additional top reel. Three scatter symbols will see players receive five free spins, whilst four scatter symbols will see them receive ten free spins in total.

At the start of the Free Spins bonus feature, an increasing win multiplier will start at x1, increasing by one every time there is a reaction on the game reels with wins from each reaction multiplied by the increasing win multiplier.

Daring players can also opt to gamble their winnings in a red or black mini-game that can see them significantly boost their bankroll, should luck be on their side.

Markus Antl, head of sales and key account management at Greentube, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to unveil Feelin’ Fruity™: Win Ways™. This new release is a great addition to the Win Ways™ family of games and will further elevate its success.

“When you factor in 117,649 ways to win and its huge win potential, we’re confident that Feelin’ Fruity™: Win Ways™ will prove to be a huge hit with operators and players alike.”

