Greentube strengthens presence In Latin America following Solbet deal

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has signed a deal with Solbet that sees its content go live in Peru and Ecuador.

Solbet players in both jurisdictions have gained access to a selection of classic titles including Diamond Link™: Mighty Sevens, Lucky Lady’s Charm™ Deluxe 10 and Book of Ra™ Deluxe.

In addition to Greentube’s catalogue of fan-favourites, players are also able to enjoy some of the studio’s popular new releases such as Cash Connection™ – Charming Lady, 9-Line Fortune™ and Apollo – God of The Sun™ 10 Win Ways™.

Sports betting and casino operator Solbet is part of the Dreams Group, which boasts a strong land-based and online presence in multiple regions across Latin America.

Julia Schagerl, International Key Account & Sales Manager at Greentube, said: “Latin America is a fast-paced, ever-evolving market and we’re thrilled to be a part of that by further expanding our presence with this latest partnership. We look forward to a long, successful working relationship with Solbet and we hope their players enjoy our rich and diverse game offering.”

Juan Pablo Uribe, Development Manager at Solbet, said: “Greentube is a legendary force within the iGaming industry and players across the globe know who they are and what they’re about, so naturally we’re delighted to be able to offer players in Peru and Ecuador a wide selection of their games.”

