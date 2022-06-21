Greentube introduces the new slot Mighty Buffalo

It is an American adventure, the latest addition to the legendary Diamond Link series.

Press release.– Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is inviting players to head West into the Great Plains on an American adventure in Mighty Buffalo, the latest addition to the legendary Diamond Link series.

This animal-inspired, 5-reel, 25-win line title boasts an incredible array of bonus features and innovative mechanics that can see players win big cash prizes, should they be brave enough to grab this slot by the horns.

Players can trigger the Diamond Link feature by landing six or more diamond symbols in a single spin, transporting players into a lucrative Hold N Spin bonus featuring Wild, Sticky and Colossal Spins.

When Colossal Spins occur, the middle three reels play host to a giant symbol that has the ability to turn wilds colossal with an x2 or x3 multiplier on them.

Wild Spins see players receive one free spin in which a random number of wild symbols appear on the reels with an x2 or x3 multiplier attached to them.

The Sticky Spin feature makes this game even wilder as players are rewarded with respins where winning symbols stick on the reels until no more winning symbols are added. Every wild which is part of a win line also has an x2 or x3 multiplier on it, increasing the win potential further.

To further boost the excitement in this title, every wild during the colossal, sticky and wild spin features can multiply themselves, if they feature on the same win line.

The most impressive wins in Diamond Link: Mighty Buffalo come by way of one of two lucrative progressive jackpots – the Major and the Grand.

Steve Cross, Director of Games Development and Operations at Greentube, said: “Our Diamond Link™ slots offering has been a great success and we are pleased to expand it further with our latest addition, Mighty Buffalo, which offers great win potential due to having higher volatility than previous Diamond Link™ titles. The buffalo theme is a tried and tested hit with players and with this title we bring visually appealing gameplay and a full range of existing elements and improved features that are sure to be popular around the world.”