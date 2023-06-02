Greentube awarded Pennsylvania licence as it continues US expansion

The Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence will allow Greentube to offer its content and enter new operator partnerships.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Interactive division, has been awarded a licence to supply games in the US state of Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence will allow Greentube to offer its content and enter new operator partnerships in the Keystone state, the third largest US state in terms of total iGaming revenue last month.

A number of games from Greentube’s broad portfolio such as the popular Diamond Cash and Thunder Cash series and new games including Money Maker will be made available to players in the region.

Pennsylvania is the fourth US state where the company has secured a licence since January 2022, having already expanded into Connecticut, New Jersey and Michigan with a host of leading operators.

This market entry follows recent news of Greentube’s intention to further enhance its content creation capabilities in the US through a joint venture with emerging studio Flamingocatz and the acquisition of US development studio Present Creative.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “Receiving a licence to offer our market-leading content in Pennsylvania is another important milestone for Greentube as it continues to expand its presence across North America. We are looking forward to working alongside operators within the state to serve players with our unique brand of entertaining content.”